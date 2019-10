(WBRE/WYOU) — The Clinton County Dive Team and a number of first responders were at the Susquehanna River in Clinton County for most of Wednesday afternoon.

State police tell Eyewitness News they’re looking for a person and/or a vehicle in the water. The crews had been on the scene for several hours, but according to our Morgan Parrish who is at the scene, they have wrapped up their search for the night.

River Road in Wayne Township was blocked off while the search was taking place.