Emergency declaration in Lackawanna County extended through February

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At the end of 2021, Lackawanna County declared a state of emergency because of the spread of COVID.

Monday, officials extended that declaration. The emergency declaration will now last through February 28th or until extended further by county commissioners.

While COVID numbers are down in the county, hospitals remain at capacity, with limited bed space. With this extension, the county will expand COVID testing and vaccine clinics along with holding blood drives.

“We know there is a significant issue with blood and blood donations in the county and throughout the entire commonwealth, so we decided we would expand this to hopefully have a blood drive,” Area Agency on Aging Director Jason Kavulich said.

The declaration also urges the public not to come to county-owned buildings unless absolutely necessary.