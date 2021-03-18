Elk Lake School District board member honored for 60 years of dedication

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If longevity equals loyalty, one man in the Elk Lake School District is the winner, no contest.

A special honor Thursday night went to the longest serving school board member in the history of Pennsylvania public schools.

Nine members of the Elk Lake School District’s board take time each month to serve. But one member has been serving just a bit longer than everyone else.

Arden Tewksbury was honored Thursday night for his 60 years of dedication. He’s the longest serving public school board member in Pennsylvania and second in the nation.

“The whole thing is if you can justify representing the organization or the school you’re representing, that’s the main thing. And I’ve always tried to do a honorable job representing Elk Lake School,” Tewksbury said.

Arden, who is 88 years old, has been elected to the board since 1961. He was just 28.

“I had some people in Meshoppen that kept telling me to keep running, keep running,” Tewksbury said.

Every four years petitions were signed. Arden’s commitment has impacted generations of students over the years who have walked these halls as Warriors.

“I hope they all turn out real good! And I think most of them have. Again it’s always a pleasure and an honor,” Tewksbury said.

“To have a senior member on a board with a knowledge and past experiences is unmeasurable in this value,” Elk Lake School Board President Chuck Place said.

Arden has always been proud to say to people “Yeah! I am a school board member at Elk Lake.”

Arden Tewksbury lives and breaths Elk Lake. He supports every aspect of this district, especially the basketball program. Mr. Tweksbury, congratulations. And remember, once a Warrior, always a Warrior.

At 88, Tewksbury is not ready to hang his hat. He is not retiring. He is running for a 16th four-year term.