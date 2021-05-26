Elk Lake Elementary students given surprise gift ahead of summer vacation

SPRINGVILLE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students got a surprise gift ahead of summer vacation.

The Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center “Fun Club” which stands for Fun, United with Nutrition, handed out bags to Elk Lake Elementary students Wednesday. Inside were anxiety relief toys, seeds to plant, educational brochures and more.

Southwestern Energy donated $2,000 to the club. Typically the career center would host an after-school program for the children that would include exercise lessons, nutritional facts, making food and more.

“Unfortunately with COVID this year, we are not able to take the kiddos back to our classrooms with us. So, we were very fortunate to get a very very large donation to the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center that allowed us to make over 200 gift bags for the kids,” Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center paraprofessional Jessica Warner said.

All fifth and sixth-grade students were given a bag ahead of departing for summer next week.