Elizabethtown man arrested for contacting who he believed was 15-year-old boy police say

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Elizabethtown man is charged after police say he had conversations that were sexual in nature with who he thought was a teenage boy, but was a Kingston Police detective.

Shaun Bennetch of Elizabethtown was arrested by Kingston Police Friday. Investigators say the conversations happened on a social media site between March and May of this year.

According to the affidavit, Bennetch used the screen name “Shaun, 37, Marietta” and discussed past relationships and asked for intimate pictures of who he believed was a 15-year-old boy.

Police say Bennetch was taken into custody Friday at a predetermined meeting location in Luzerne County.

Bennetch faces charges of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.