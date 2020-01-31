Elevated Lead Levels Discovered in More Scranton School District Buildings

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton School District is releasing its lead and asbestos reports from last month.

This comes as several schools are closed until the problem is fixed. It’s unclear tonight if those schools will re-open Monday. The newly released reports indicate what exactly was tested and where the problems are.

Four schools in the Scranton School District continue to be closed today for either lead, asbestos or both.

“I feel bad for the current board because they truly do have the kids’ health and safety at heart,” said parent Vivian Williams.

Williams has been finding sitters for her children since Wednesday evening. She’s waiting to see if classes will be held next week.

“When they release the information and you have to scroll through these reports that a common citizen probably wouldn’t understand, it just makes it even worse,” Williams said.

The environmental reports made public by the district indicate 19 buildings were tested for elevated lead levels.

An excerpt from the Scranton Memorial Stadium report listing locations that were tested.

Eight of the buildings tested positive including sinks in the concession stand and locker rooms at Scranton Memorial Stadium where the track and field and football teams play.

We also know asbestos remediation is happening in at least four schools.

“If the Asbestos is bound tight and it’s not damaged it’s really not a concern. It’s considered safe,” said Gary Lyons, General Manager of Disaster Blaster.

Eyewitness News spoke with Lyons about what happens if it does break, which would call for remediation.



“The fibers from the asbestos are released from that material and get sent into the air. People breath it,” said Lyons.

To see all of the lead and asbestos reports click here.

There you will also see an action plan with what the district says they will do.