Electronic waste and tire drop-off at DPW suspended

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The household appliances/electronic waste and tire drop off at the Department of Public Works Yard (DPW) in Wilkes-Barre is suspended immediately.

The decision was made due to the overwhelming response by citizens. The city of Wilkes-Barre is currently developing a new residential household item disposal program. The new program will be announced once plans are finalized.

Recycling and yard waste drop-off at the DPW yard will continue for city residents (with ID), and weekly curbside garbage, recycling, and yard waste pickup remains as scheduled.

