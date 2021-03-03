Electrical lineman memorial to honor the fallen

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An electrical lineman memorial is in the works to be built near Freeland.

Rae Johnson, president and founder of National Sisterhood United for Journeymen Linemen (NSUJL), says the non-profit group has been wanting to find a permanent place for fallen linemen to be honored over the past 5 years.

The proposed memorial sits off of Route 940 and would incorporate 35-foot telephone poles with the year 2012 in the center, followed by odd-numbered years on the right and even-numbered years on the left. Every year a new pole would be added.

Each pole would have a marble plaque, with all the names of people killed that year.

A waterfall would also have the names of linemen carved into it.

You can donate to the nonprofit here.

Reporter Logan Westrope has more details on the memorial, tonight, on Eyewitness News.