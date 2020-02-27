Electrical fire displaces Carbon County family

BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Carbon County family is displaced Wednesday night after an electrical fire.

The fire started in the bathroom of a Banks Township home on Oak Street before spreading to the curtains. Responders say the homeowner’s neighbors were able to run into the burning home to put out the fire with extinguishers before firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire was determined to be a portable heater plugged into an extension cord then plugged into an outlet on the vanity light.

“Don’t ever plug these portable heaters into an extension cord. They need to be plugged directly into an outlet on their own,” McAdoo Fire Company Chief Robert Leshko said.

No one was injured in the fire Wednesday night. Chief Leshko said the power would be cut to the affected home but no one else on the block will be affected.