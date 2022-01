SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Electric City Trolley Museum is closed after a water pipe ruptured.

The museum says a major heat and water pipe ruptured Sunday evening at the museum. This flooded the Back Trolley Bay area and caused water to drip into several rooms connected to the bay.

The water has been shut off and county staff are cleaning up. The museum will be closed Monday and Tuesday.