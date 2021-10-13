Electric City prepares for additions to ‘Distinguished Citizens’ statues

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first female state representative from Lackawanna County will be memorialized in the Electric City.

The late Marion Munley continues to break the glass ceiling as she becomes the first woman memorialized on Courthouse with a Square’s Distinguished Citizens statue.

Preparations were underway Wednesday for the statue to be placed Friday.

A statue of Munley will be erected and a dedication ceremony will be held on Friday.

The late Supreme Court Justice Michael Egan is the other new addition. Munley and Egan will be joined by the late U.N. Ambassador William Scranton, the late governor Robert Casey and late congressman Joseph McDade.

“It will be a whole day. We are moving stuff around and picking things up and it’s going to be about a day getting things in place,” said Phil Monaghan with Martin Caufield Memorial Works.

The dedication will be held at 1:00 p.m.