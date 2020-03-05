Electric City charges up for President Trump’s Town Hall event

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — At Thursday’s presidential town hall meeting in Scranton, President Trump answered questions from local residents and moderators.

The president hit on everything from trade deals and the economy to the Democratic primary to see who he’ll be up against in November. But with many of the headlines comes one major concern.

Hundreds gathered in the Scranton Cultural Center in the Electric City as many from across the nation tuned in at home for a more intimate and civil discourse with the President of the United States. It was a local college student with an early question for Mr. Trump. Not about politics, but about health, specifically the coronavirus.

Katherine Pugh was first up to the mic and asked about the administration’s actions to contain COVID-19. In the town hall on the Fox News channel, Mr. Trump says it’s been a success thus far, citing closing the borders to China.

“I closed them down very early against the advice of almost everybody and we’ve been given rave reviews. That’s why we have, right now, only 11– it’s a lot of people, but only 11 people versus tremendous numbers of thousands of people that have died all over the world,” Trump said.



It’s a full house at the Scranton Cultural Center where President Donald Trump will be taking the stage at 6:30 pm.

The conversation from there then hit on political attacks and the economy. Long-time Democrat David Hines asked the president about regulations and the EPA. The president cited knocking down regulations as part of the nation’s economic growth.

“I thought his answer was very in line with his policies. It’s something I believe in too, even though I’m a Democrat,” Hines said.

Later Mr. Trump was asked about the issues that seem to be dividing the country. He believes that if he’s elected again, the next four years will be less politically charged. Supporters agree, saying there’s less of a divide than some may think and finances don’t lie.

“I believe they’re going to vote for the president because of the economy and they’re going to vote with their pocketbook, okay? Their money, their bank accounts and their 401(k)s. You can’t take that out and say the guy’s not good but I’m making a lot of money. Let’s vote someone else in. It can’t happen,” Dwayne McDavitt, president of Bikers for Trump, said.

This is Trump’s first town hall meeting of the 2020 campaign cycle and one thing’s for certain– there’s a long way to go before November 3rd.