Electric City Aquarium hosts second holiday Easter egg hunt

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The aquarium in Scranton held a special Easter activity Sunday.

The Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den hosted an Easter egg scavenger hunt throughout its exhibitions Sunday. It was a steady turnout for the second holiday Easter egg hunt.

Decorated Easter eggs were hidden throughout the aquarium’s exhibits and children and families who found them all were given a special prize.

“As the seasons change and there’s different opportunities, we like to incorporate special events. Whether it’s Halloween, or Easter, any of those holidays, we try to do that,” Electric City Aquarium Curator of Reptiles Justin Elchynski said.

“We’re growing together and kind of doing family events, things we missed out. Especially with what happened last year during the pandemic, it’s things that we all missed out on,” Chris Vera of Jersey City said.

The event was free for all visitors with regular admission tickets.