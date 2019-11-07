Election Night surprise in Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU) — One Election Night surprise came from Monroe County in the commissioners’ race, where a two-term incumbent was knocked off in a close vote.

Former East Stroudsburg School superintendent and Democrat Sharon Lavendure secured one spot for Monroe County Commissioner. Current Democrat minority incumbent John Christy also was re-elected by a small margin of 241 votes over Charlie Garris, a two-term Republican.

“I really campaigned on some openness and some open forums for Monroe County where we could have sit down, chat and really talk and listen. I think it’s listening to where some of the needs are and then taking action,” Lavendure said.

“I stood on my body of work and what I’ve done in the past four years, well hopefully, people responded to that,” Christy said.

Republican and current chairman of the commissioners John Moyer was the top vote-getter, but he will now serve as the minority come next year.