Election interference identified

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There are less than two weeks to go until Election Day, and new developments surround the security of the election.

Joe Khalil reports how some of the nation’s top officials are warning of possible foreign interference.

Some of America’s top intelligence officials had a stark warning for all American voters Wednesday night.

“We have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said.

ratcliffe says both iran and russia have obtained some registered voters’ personal information. And are trying to sow confusion and misinformation directly– undermining confidence in the integrity of the election.

“These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries,” Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe says Iran’s efforts include sending fake, threatening emails

to hurt President Trump– along with videos promoting the idea that fraudulent ballots are being cast from overseas. Ratcliff said firmly–this is not happening.

“You should be confident that your vote counts,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

Wray says his agency is working with the intelligence community and with tech and social media companies to combat foreign interference on all platforms.

“We’ve been working for years as a community to build resilience in our election infrastructure. And today that infrastructure remains resilient,” Wray said.

Both officials urged the public to stay vigilant and to trust the integrity of American elections.

Reports say, some voters in Pennsylvania were targets of those emails but the investigation is still ongoing.