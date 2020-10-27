Election bureau says it’s keeping up with mail-in ballots in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the election one week away, there’s a lot of concern about getting your ballot in on time.

But officials with the election bureau in Schuylkill County say residents can rest easy. Every day people dart to the Schuylkill County Election Bureau to drop off their ballots.

“This election is probably the most important in my lifetime. There’s so much riding on the line,” Helen Sluzis of Maria said.

Even though it’s the first year the state is accepting mail-in ballots, the Schuylkill County Election Bureau is keeping up.

“So I know the election office has been challenged and we are counting on them to do their job, and process everything safely, securely and fairly,” Sluzis said.

The director of the Schuylkill County Election Bureau says it has received more than 10,000 absentee and mail-in ballots. And the bureau has sent more than 20,000 ballots to be counted.

“The good thing is that people came out to vote. It’s about time,” Robert Frasca of Tamaqua said.

It may have been a slow start, with many people waiting to receive mail-in ballots but now they are on track to give voters the much needed assurance.

“I’m confident if they say they are up to date, they they should be up to date. But sometimes you know you have to get in there wake them up a little you know,” Frasca said.

If you still didn’t receive your ballot in the mail, you can vote with a provisional ballot.