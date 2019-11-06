Election 2019 makes history ahead of 2020 primary

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election 2019 is now history and you might say it made history.

It is the last election to be held before major reforms take effect in 2020. Governor Wolf signed major reforms into law last week, reforms that are aimed at improving the process for generations to come.

The new law is the result of a bipartisan effort to ensure that a person’s vote, their voice, will be heard. It also brings funding to counties like Luzerne County to upgrade or replace aging voting machines.

With the stroke of a pen, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law the most significant changes to Pennsylvania election laws in more than 80 years. Act 77 was a bipartisan effort. State Senator John Yudichak supported the bill and says it was long overdue.

“Whatever we can do to make it easier for voters to be empowered, for people to be empowered to select their leaders in government is what Pennsylvania should be doing. It’s a good step in the right direction,” Yudichak said.

Some of the key reforms in the law include voting from home by mail, absentee ballots accepted up until 8 p.m. on Election Day and register to vote 15 days before an election instead of the current 30-day period.

One of the marquee changes eliminates straight party voting. State Representative Tarah Toohil says that was one of the most debated aspects of this legislation.

“You can still straight party ticket but you’re going to have a choose all Democrat or all Republican when you straight ticket. So it is a little bit different. There’s not going to actually be a button now for the party,” Toohil said.

And all counties will receive about 60 percent of the funds needed to meet a state mandate to replace or upgrade their voting machines to include a paper trail, a receipt if you will, on all votes that are cast.

“This election bill brings over $2 million to Luzerne County for those voting machines,” Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri said.

These changes take effect in the April 2020 primary.