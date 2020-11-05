Elected officials weigh in on election disputes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – There’s plenty of confidence in both camps as to who will triumph in battleground states left on the table like Georgia and our own Keystone State.

We’ve heard from governor wolf, both presidential candidates, and several legal experts.

Eyewitness News sat down with Senator Bob Casey (D) to talk about everything we’ve seen in this election from early voting to election day and the road leading to now.

There’s a lot of arguing and speculation going on but as this election continues toward an endgame for these campaigns, Casey says it’s going to come down to what the people want and he’s confident all of their voices will be heard.

“A lot of people believe across the country and certainly across the commonwealth that they have a stake in this election, a high percentage of Americans want every vote counted,” said Casey. “I think that’s true in Pennsylvania. So that’s going to happen, one way or the other, it’s my belief based upon what I know about the state and the trends that Joe Biden will win the state.”

The senator and many we’ve talked to are of the mind that a majority of the mail-in ballots that are being counted are going to go blue.

Despite the outcome, he also says the federal government is going to need to take a stand and standardize how votes come in and are counted not just here in Pennsylvania, but across the nation, so we don’t have more elections in such disarray.

It is important to note, that while many headlines people are reading point to the Trump campaign halting voting, they are looking to gain more observance and oversight — not to have any legitimate votes ruled out.

We’ll see over the course of the coming days how that will play and out, and who is going to head to the White House.