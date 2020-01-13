Eight-Year-Old Starts Coat Drive

WINFIELD, UNION COUNTY— Pennsylvania winters can be brutal, especially for people who don’t have a winter coat to keep warm.

Braylon Massey, an eight-year-old in Union County, wanted to make sure that wouldn’t be the case for members of his community. So he started his own coat drive!

Braylon’s goal was to gather 50 coats for his school: Selinsgrove Intermediate. Not only did he reach his goal, but he exceeded it — ending up with 105 coats total. 55 went to Selinsgrove Intermediate, and the other 50 went to the Sunbury YMCA.

“It makes you feel, like, really happy,” Braylon told Eyewitness News. “It makes you want to say to yourself, like, you did a good deed!”

Braylon says that he not only hopes to continue his coat drive next year, but add a shoe and toy drive, as well. If that wasn’t enough, the busy third-grader is also trying to start what he calls, “The Good Deed Club”, in hopes of getting his peers in on the good of giving back.