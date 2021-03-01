Eight Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department members to be promoted

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over half a dozen Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department members will be receiving promotions at a special ceremony Tuesday.

According to a press release from Mayor George C. Brown, eight members will be promoted, Tuesday morning in a ceremony, at the King’s College Scandlon Gymnasium.

Two firefighters will be promoted to assistant chief and six will be promoted to captain.

The two who will be promoted to assistant chief are Captains Christopher Buchanan and Michael Bilski.

Those who will be promoted to captain are firefighters: John Kirn, Kevin Kovach, David Gutowski, Eric Serafin, Travis Temarantz and Jeremy Cook.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.