WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over half a dozen Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department members will be receiving promotions at a special ceremony Tuesday.
According to a press release from Mayor George C. Brown, eight members will be promoted, Tuesday morning in a ceremony, at the King’s College Scandlon Gymnasium.
Two firefighters will be promoted to assistant chief and six will be promoted to captain.
The two who will be promoted to assistant chief are Captains Christopher Buchanan and Michael Bilski.
Those who will be promoted to captain are firefighters: John Kirn, Kevin Kovach, David Gutowski, Eric Serafin, Travis Temarantz and Jeremy Cook.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
- Eight Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department members to be promoted
- Wizardry or AI? New service animates old still photos, bringing them to life
- Walmart removes $35 minimum order requirement for Express delivery service
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins welcoming back fans on March 19
- Lock Haven man wanted on robbery, assault charges