LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight people were arrested Sunday night during protests. People took to the streets after an officer shot and killed a man who charged at him with a knife.
Protesters threw items at officers, and also caused damage to the police station, a county vehicle, neighboring businesses and the U.S. Post Office building.
Officers used chemical munitions to attempt to disperse the rioters as the suspects piled trash and debris at the intersection of N. Prince St. and W. Chestnut St.
Officers made a total of eight arrests in relation to the arson/riot outside of the Police station:
- 24-year-old Jamal Newman
- 30-year-old Barry Jones
- 43-year-old Frank Gaston
- 23-year-old Yoshua Montague
- 31-year-old Matthew Modderman
- 18-year-old Talia Gessner
- 20-year-old Kathryn Patterson
- 20-year-old Taylor Enterline
All suspects arrested were transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station for processing and to be held for arraignment. Four of the eight suspects live outside of Lancaster County. Two suspects were armed with handguns, which were recovered by officers after the arrests.
- Eight people arrested after protests in Lancaster
- Law and You September 14, 2020
- GOP lawmaker: Investigation into DeJoy’s potential conflicts of interest a ‘kangaroo court’
- Secretary of Health: College-age students need to unite to stop spread of COVID-19
- Antiinflamatorio ayuda a pacientes en tratamiento COVID-19