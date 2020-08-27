Edwardsville police obtain warrant for indecent assault suspect

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police announced Wednesday they have obtained an arrest warrant for a man they say sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl at the Eagle Ridge Apartments in Edwardsville.

Daury Adalberto Pichardo-Gomez is charged with two counts of indecent assault to a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

Police say it is believed he fled to New York City.

If you think you’ve seen this man or know his whereabouts, you can call the Edwardsville Police Department at 570-288-8463 or by messaging their page.