EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After nearly five decades, a community department store is closing its doors for good.

The K-Mart in Edwardsville, Luzerne County is shuttering after 47 years. The location at Mark Plaza is the last standing store in northeastern Pennsylvania since the chain announced its bankruptcies.

The store says they will officially close in the middle of April, but liquidation sales will begin Thursday.

Just three K-Mart stores will remain in Pennsylvania.