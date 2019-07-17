Economic impact of new power plant believed to be positive

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBREWYOU) — What impact will the new power plant have on Lackawanna County and nearby communities? That is the question that many people have been asking since the day this project was proposed.

Eyewitness News found mixed reviews among the folks in the area but heard more positive than negative reviews.

Ginger Adams prepares lunch at her restaurant, Ginger’s Pies, on Church Street in Jessup. The power plant has already benefitted her business and other local restaurants.

“I love the power plant. They gave me a lot of business throughout the last few years between the workers and whoever’s there now,” Adams said.

Adams says many of her customers still talk about the power plant just up the road, but for her, it’s time to look to the future.

“Moving forward I don’t see any negativity at all,” Adams said.

Jessup alone will see a $50 million economic benefit in the form of jobs and tax revenues. The borough has already eliminated its annual trash fee which hovered around $180 and that’s not all.

“Well, already today we received a $100,000 check from Invenergy for our rebuilding Kids Korner Playground. Years ago it was a state of the art playground. Wait until you see what we do next,” Mayor Joseph Buckshon, Jr. said.

The facility is expected to be a magnet, bringing other businesses to this area.

“The infrastructure to have natural gas pipelines here can fuel other facilities like plastic manufacturing for the industrial parks up here,” Representative Marty Flynn said.

There were some 1,200 construction jobs created during the building of the facility. 30 permanent jobs were created to operate the plant.

Invenergy is based in Chicago and specializes in the operating and building of 145 power generating facilities around the world. According to company officials, they invest $160 million annually in the communities where its projects are located.