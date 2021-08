EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An old scam has surfaced again and leaves a Tunkhannock area woman out of tens of thousands of dollars.

State police in Wyoming County say the 72-year-old victim from Eaton Township was led to believe she had to wire money to a bank in Hong Kong to keep someone close to her safe.

Troopers say the woman did and now she’s out more than $94,000. State police continue to investigate.