Easter Sunday prepared with ‘5 pounds of Heaven’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With Easter Sunday less than a week away, people are starting to get their plans in order.

It varies through the diocese whether you need to make reservations or not. Reservations for the Cathedral of St. Peter in Scranton close tonight at 9 p.m.

They can be made here: https://www.stpeterscathedral.org/reservation

Phones are ringing off the hook at Sabatelle’s Market in downtown Pittston for their renowned Easter Pizza. Jason Sabatelle , whose parents own Sabatelle Market, says they’ve already made about 500 pies and expect to top 2019’s sales.

Sold at $38.99 per pie, Sabatelle says it’s five pounds of Heaven.

