Easter memories in NEPA

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Easter is a celebration of life that’s filled with family traditions.

“Always starting with church on Sunday morning. You can’t have Easter without a church service. That’s where it all began,” Linda Davis of Clifford said.

“My earliest recollections of Easter is just being with family and friends always praising God,” Cheyenne Elders of Carbondale said.

“I remember being very small, probably even before I went to school. I mean Easter memories go back a long time in my family. Everybody’s traditions I think are a little different but as you know, we do the ham and of course the little chocolate in the Easter basket. That goes without saying, right?” Liz Kromko of Waymart said.

“We do the ham, the traditional ham with pineapple, with mashed potatoes and gravy and one of my mother’s traditions that’s always passed on to our family is stuffed celery. It’s done with cream cheese and olives,” Davis said.