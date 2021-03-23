Easter food distribution event held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Catholic Social Services in Carbondale hosted an Easter food distribution Tuesday.

The distribution was from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The distribution was open to anyone in need. The CSS Carbondale Officer Manager said there was no income or family size limits for those coming out.

“There are no income limits, no family size limits. We are here to help anyone in need. I turn no one away for food,” Michelle Santanna, Catholic Social Services Carbondale Officer Manager, said. “Please do not be embarrassed. We are here because we know people need help!”

For more information on the Easter food distribution, please contact the Catholic Social Services Office in Carbondale at 570-282-0460.