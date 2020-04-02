Easter candy sales impacted by COVID-19

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Since the outbreak of COVID-19, everyone has been making adjustments, including local candy shops as they prepare for Easter.

“It’s normally a very busy season for us just with foot traffic going through our front door. We’ve been able to transition pretty quickly to processing web orders and phone orders. But we’re now at the point where we can’t really keep up with phone orders so we’re trying to make everyone go to our website to order that way,” said Jason Mootz, owner of Michael Mootz Candies.

Easter is the biggest retail season for Michael Mootz Candies in Hanover Township. Although the coronavirus has changed the way they sell candy and communicate with their customers, they’re still making enough sales to stay afloat in these trying times.

“We’ve been very fortunate we’re seeing a good flow of sales at this point. Where it’s going to be difficult is not allowing people into our store this final week. That’s our highest traffic volume is the final week before Easter,” said Mootz.

Candy making has been in the Mootz family for four generations. It started with Jason’s great grandmother, Katherine Mootz, in the early 19-hundreds.

However, the pandemic has caused the company to make some temporary changes. Mootz says they were devastated when they had to lay-off more than half of their 40-person staff. Despite that hardship, the virus won’t stop them from serving their customers as safely as possible.

“If we can get everyone to order online, we can process the orders easier and safer. We offer curb-side pickup, we’re doing flat rate shipping program and we’re also doing some local deliveries,” said Mootz.

To fulfill all orders by Easter, all online sales must be placed before Monday, April 6th. The candy shop owner tells Eyewitness News they’ll be working up until the day before Easter.

Michael Mootz Candies is still hoping to open their creamery on Mother’s Day weekend.