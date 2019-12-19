East Stroudsburg Salvation Army hosts Christmas toy distribution event

(WBRE/WYOU) — A large turnout for the first day of Christmas toy distribution at the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg.

Volunteers helped parents fill up shopping carts with toys for kids of all ages. Many of the toys came from Toys for Tots and Toys for Joy.

The Salvation Army is helping 407 families this holiday season throughout Monroe County. Eyewitness News talked with a mom and her volunteer helper about the giveaway.

“It helps me out to take a little of the stress,” mother Allison Sager said.

“I like just community service all around. I like shopping for kids because I like kids,” volunteer Beasia Hill said.

The toy distribution will continue Wednesday in East Stroudsburg.