EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An East Stroudsburg man is sentenced to over two and a half years in prison on a firearm offense.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, William Hill was sentenced to 33 months in prison after previously pleading guilty in June 2021 to possession, barter, and sale of a stolen firearm.

Hill exchanged the gun for heroin. The man to whom Hill exchanged the gun was sentenced to three years in prison.