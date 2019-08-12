East Stroudsburg man in jail after parking lot shooting

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is facing aggravated assault and other charges after gunfire erupts in a restaurant parking lot.

Police say 56-year-old Ronald Strunk of East Stroudsburg fired shots at two people in the parking lot of Coppola’s Pizza in Stroud Township around 7:30 Sunday night.

The victims tell police Strunk was hitting vehicles with his truck in the parking lot. They say Strunk yelled obscenities at them, telling them to mind their own business before they hear shots being fired.

When police arrived, Strunk refused to exit the truck for several minutes before climbing out onto the roof.

A gun was found and evidence of a bullet strike was seen on a rock wall in the lot.

Strunk is locked up in Monroe County jail and is due back in court next week.