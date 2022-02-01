East Stroudsburg man faces corruption of minor charges after picking teen up at school

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An East Stroudsburg man is facing charges after police say he picked up a 16-year-old girl from her school last November.

According to police paperwork, Jaime Paguay Mayancela, 28, of East Stroudsburg picked up the teen from school on the afternoon of November 1 and she stayed at his residence until the evening of November 2.

Police say Paguay Mayancela initially denied picking the girl up from school, but police later spoke to the teen after she was returned home and she told them Paguay Mayancela had picked her up.

The girl then said Paguay Mayancela had brought her to his father’s house on the evening of November 2, at which point, the father and his wife drove the teen home.

Paguay Mayancela faces charges of obstruction and corruption of minors.