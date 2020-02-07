Early start for Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono Opening Night

(WBRE/WYOU) — And they’re off to an early start!

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono Opening Night will be earlier for the new season– this Saturday. Media Day was held Thursday for the opening of the 55th season at the Downs.

This year will feature a number of big races throughout the year. It is also the first time the track is featuring live racing in February.

“The first indication is that the weather this weekend is going to be okay. If we can get to through the weather, you know it’s a risk a little gamble, people are looking for something to do. The Super Bowl is over you know football is over so we have a better chance at getting some more people out,” Mohegan Sun Pocono vice president of racing Dale Rapson said.

Post time will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights in February. Starting in April the regular season will begin.