(WBRE/WBRE-TV) Morning snow squalls sent multiple cars off the highway and into the woods in one part of Lackawanna County.

Our crews found three separate vehicles that slid off the Casey highway and into the trees in Carbondale Township.

This all happened shortly before 8 a-m. Between Exits Six and Seven going Eastbound.

An officer on-scene says the squall came out of nowhere sending the cars off the highway. Nobody was injured in those crashes.