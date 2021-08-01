Early morning house fire displaces five people in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire left five people displaced from their home Sunday morning.

According to Acme Fire Chief Dale Fetterly, the fire started around 7:15 a.m. on the 200 block of Smith Street, towards the back of the first floor, spreading up to the second floor.

The fire took about 45 minutes to be completely out using a local hydrant.







Fire Chief Fetterly says the house is repairable and the Red Cross was there to aid the residents to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Stroud Regional Police Department and State Police will determine the cause of the fire. Six fire departments were on scene to help put out the fire.