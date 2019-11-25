Early Morning Crash Slows Traffic

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Our week of holiday travel with a grinding four-car crash slowing traffic during this morning’s rush-hour.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead spoke with some of the drivers involved.

Around 6:30 Monday morning, four vehicles were involved in an accident on Winola Road in Newton Township, Lackawanna County.

Officials believe it is alcohol-related.

“There was debris all over, traffic came to a stop, bad time of day with traffic,” said Chief Jeff Lacoe, Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Department

The roads will be busy this week with holiday travel in full swing.

Carole Neary and her husband tell eyewitness news, they were taking their RV from Wyoming County down to Florida for the holiday week. They didn’t make it far before a driver in a BMW sideswiped them.

“There was traffic coming toward us, and a car crossed over the line. We went as far to the right as we could to avoid him but he hit the fifth wheel and it’s totaled. But fortunately, we were not injured. And our greyhound is in the back seat he’s fine” Neary explained.

For Patrick Hart he was on his way to work in his jeep… when he became involved in the crash

“There was a large pile up ahead of me and by the time I bucked up to stop this guy was already stopped and right into the back of him I went. Multiple vehicles involved” noted Patrick Hart

We asked officials and drivers for any advice for drivers on the road this holiday.

“Don’t drink and drive. That’s the only thing, it’s all up to them. That’s the best I can tell you” said Lacoe.

“Stay alert, stay alert. From what I’m told it’s alcohol related accident. As long as I wasn’t going over a guard rail and down an embankment, I felt pretty lucky” said Hart.