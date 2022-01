WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While the Eagles couldn’t fly to victory, many fans showed up to cheer the Birds on in Wilkes-Barre.

NEPA Bird Gang hosted a playoff party at Rodanos. They had a DJ, prize giveaways, door prizes, raffled off Eagles merchandise, and of course, watched the Eagles take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

While it looked like folks at Rodanos had a good time, the Eagles did not look great on the field, losing 31-15.