Eagle Scout project honors fallen Plymouth police officers

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local Eagle Scout project leaves a legacy that will live on.

A memorial monument now stands in front of the Plymouth Borough building, honoring fallen police officers. The last time Plymouth Police lost an officer in the line of duty was 1962.

Now, nearly 58 years later, that officer’s son was there Tuesday to see his father’s name on the monument. When 90-year-old Warren Peters read in the paper that a memorial would go up in Plymouth to honor fallen officers, it stopped him in his tracks.

“And I looked at it and I go, ‘hey this is my father’,” Peters said.

The memorial in front of the Plymouth Borough building would display his father’s name, John Peters, along with two other Plymouth police officers who were killed in the line of duty, Thomas Reese and James Price.

The fourth name on the memorial is that of the young man who put it there, 16-year-old Nathaniel Wren. The Holy Redeemer student said he heard people suggest doing something to remember the fallen at a town meeting last year, and decided to make it happen for his Eagle Scout project.

“I think they really need to be honored in whatever ways possible and I think this is a good way to do it,” Wren said.

After getting approval from council, Wren spent the last year raising nearly $2,000 for the monument.

“We couldn’t wait to get on board to support it. I just can’t give that young gentleman enough credit. I mean he did everything. Everything on his own. It’s a beautiful monument,” Mayor Frank Coughlin said.

Borough leaders held an unveiling and dedication ceremony for the monument Tuesday evening.

“It’s nice that a lot of people are coming out to support the police officers after what’s going on in the world today,” Wren said.

It was a chance for Wren to meet the man with a personal connection to his project, one he took very seriously.

“It was really nice to have a conversation with him,” Wren said.

Now when people people see the monument, they’ll remember the officers who put their lives on the line to serve and protect their community and Peters will remember his father.

“He was good to everybody. He treated me and my brother very good,” Peters said.

Coughlin says he hopes to never see another name on the monument. Not only did Wren raise the money and pick out the monument, he dug the hole, helped pour the cement, and planted the flowers around it.