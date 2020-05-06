Eagle Lake Community members not allowed in residences

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although private campgrounds have gotten the green light to open, one gated RV community in Lackawanna County has closed its doors to a number of property owners.

Eagle Lake in Covington Township has been served with court paperwork to not let a number of residents back to their properties on the basis the population is heavily from the New York and New Jersey areas and that allowing them back would invite a spread of local COVID-19 cases.

Eyewitness News is speaking to residents who have been locked out and allowed to stay as well as reaching out to Eagle Lake and Covington Township officials and will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.