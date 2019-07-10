Dyslexia Discussed on the Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) The conversation about America’s most common learning disability moves from the classroom to Congress. According to the National Center for Learning Disabilities… dyslexia impacts one in five children. Eyewitness News Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure reports on the latest action at the nation’s capital that could lead to more research and school programs.

“First off, I’m not gonna have notes so you can tell who’s dyslexic,” said Brent Sopel,Former NHL Player, Dyslexia Advocate

Retired NHL player– Brent Sopel– didn’t know he had a learning disability until 10 years ago— when his daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia.

“We connect every day on a different level,” explained Sopel.

When Sopel couldn’t connect with his studies as a kid… he turned to hockey…

Which earned him a Stanley Cup title but only about an 8th grade level education.

“There’s some brilliant people in this world that are getting let down that can change everything,” noted Sopel.

That’s why Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman invited Sopel- along with dyslexic students, their educators and doctors from around the country- to the nation’s capital to spread awareness about America’s most common learning disability.

“We help kids learn to read and then they read to learn. It’s a pretty simple formula,” added U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman, R-Arkansas

Westerman says schools should know better. He says there’s been plenty of research on how best to successfully teach kids with dyslexia.

“Our public school systems are failing children with dyslexia at this current moment,” said Dr. Gina Forchelli, MassGeneral Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Experts on the panel didn’t have one solution…

But called this a crisis stressing the lifelong condition not only impacts kids at school but also adults at work.