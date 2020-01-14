Dwell Orphan Center Continues to Help Provide Care for Families

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local orphan care center is celebrating a year of success after providing care to families in central Pennsylvania.

Dwell Orphan Care is a support network.

They help adoptive and foster families in the region, making sure children have a safe and loving home.

They have also distributed more than 50 care packages to new adoptive and foster families.

Later this year, the organization will open “The Hope Chest” which will provide clothing and other needed items.

Dwell orphan care will also start a support group for foster and adoptive dads.

“I think often times we think of foster care and adoption as this wonderful beautiful magical miraculous thing and it is that but it’s also full of grief and loss for these kiddos and so along with that comes behaviors that stem from trauma” noted Jennifer Lake, Executive Director Dwell Orphan Care.

Dwell Orphan Care has a goal this year of giving away $20,000 in adoption scholarships.

