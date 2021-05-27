Duryea man accused of cheating Mohegan Sun Casino out of more than $13,000

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Duryea man is accused of cheating the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino out of over $13,000.

42-year-old Wengui Hu used a sleight of hand to switch a winning hand for a higher payout after the cards were dealt, on several occasions at the casino, according to court documents.

Officers first caught the cheating over surveillance during a pit scan on April 19. Police say after Mohegan Sun security personnel approached Hu, he repaid $5,425 over the bet.

Through further investigation, the casino determined Hu cheated and won using the same method on 10 different occasions last month. Officials say Hu received over $13,000 in payouts, to which he was not entitled.

Hu is charged with theft by deception and other related charges. He was arraigned in court Thursday morning and released on unsecured bail.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police Gaming Enforcement and the Mohegan Sun Casino for comment. Both declined, stating it’s still an active investigation.