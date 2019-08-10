Duryea holds National Night Out

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was perfect weather to be out in the sun while getting to know local law enforcement.

That’s how some residents in Luzerne County were spending it Saturday afternoon and early evening at Duryea’s National Night Out.

Even though National Night Out was Tuesday, the Duryea community and surrounding areas are holding theirs Saturday night with many things to keep families having fun.

Emergency responders and everyday people mingled Saturday afternoon at Healy Park in Duryea. The Dupont and Duryea Crimewatch puts on this event year after year to give people a combination of entertainment and education.

There’s everything from rock-climbing to face-painting to indulge in. A smoke house is also on site to teach families what to do if ever caught in a house fire.

This National Night Out has been held for the last 10 years. Organizers say they’ve seen it strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and emergency responders with the rest of the community over the years.

“Now we’re here. We’re relaxed. Police playing basketball with the kids. Chasing each other up the rock wall. It’s a great chance for everyone to come together get to know each other. Know who your police, and know your fire and know who your providers are,” Dupont Crimewatch president Bob Price said.

The event will be held until 8 p.m. Saturday. Organizers expect 300 to 500 people to stop by.