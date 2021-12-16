Dupont veteran sworn in to advisory council of Gino Merli Veterans Center

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local veteran, Bernie McDonald of Dupont, was appointed by Governor Tom Wolf to the advisory council of the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton.

McDonald is currently the state commander of American Veterans Department of Pennsylvania. He was sworn in by Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge freed Pierantoni Thursday evening at the Dupont Boro Municipal Building.

Judge Pierantoni said McDonald served his country and always serves his community. McDonald says he is honored to be recognized by the governor.

“You have to believe in what you’re doing, that’s the biggest thing. If you’re not going to believe in what you’re doing, than you shouldn’t be in this position that I’m in now. I’m grateful for the chance to do what I have to do for our veterans,” McDonald said.

McDonald will serve a three-year term.