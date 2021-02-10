Duplex catches fire on Mulberry Street in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Several people are without a home Wednesday night after a fire broke out in Northumberland County.

Dozens of firefighters fought the flames as a portion of the home was collapsing leaving 10 people displaced.

“I’m devastated because my girlfriend and I have three kids living there and now we pretty much have to uproot and figure out where we’re going to go from here,” Heather Frank said.

Frank was inside the duplex home on Mulberry Street when flames broke out Wednesday morning.

“I said, ‘Did you leave the burner on?’ Because it kind of smelled like a paper towel when it catches fire and she said no. When I walked out into the kitchen, you could start to see the smoke starting to come in from their side. So, I screamed ‘Get the dogs!’ and we grabbed the puppies. As soon as we did that, we heard the neighbors pounding to get out of there,” Frank said.

She says she was surprised by how fast firefighters and police responded.

“The second floor collapsed really quick on us. We were going through the walls trying to get to the fire on that side,” Coal Township Fire Department Russell Feese said.

Feese says both homes are a total loss. Frank’s two dogs and fish named Blue were brought out safely, but her neighbor’s pets were not as lucky.





“They have a bunch of pets. I know one of the dogs didn’t make it and one of the cats was severely burned. They got a few of their other animals out safe,” Frank said.

Firefighters say they were concerned about water issues and the fire possibly spreading to nearby homes, but luckily, they were able to put out the flames before either of those happened.

Two of the people in the home climbed to the roof and were fortunate enough to have two brave police officers nearby to climb through the building, saving both of their lives.

One of the families tell Eyewitness News they are considering starting a GoFundMe. We’ll add that information when it becomes available.