Dunmore School District confirms positive coronavirus cases in elementary and high school

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Superintendent John Marichak confirmed to Eyewitness News on Thursday that two positive COVID-19 cases have been reported, one in the elementary school and another in the high school.

The district was notified of the positive case in the elementary center on October 13 and was made aware of the positive case within the high school on October 15.

According to Marichak, neither student was present in the school buildings during the 48 hour contagion period. The superintendent says they are continuing with their hybrid model of learning and none of the school buildings have been closed at this time.

Marichak says the district and schools have been conferring with the State Department of Health and continue with their sanitizing protocols nightly.

“We deep clean nightly with private cleaning company and our own maintenance folks with a misting machine.”

Parents became notified of the positive cases through the district’s Global Connect System as well as through individual school’s Facebook pages.

“We are trying to be patient and cautious with everything. Our ultimate goal is safety, for students and staff and educating our students as much as possible during this time,” Marichak told Eyewitness News.