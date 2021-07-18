Dunmore Rotary Club, Lion’s Club team up for breakfast to honor Dunmore PD

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a tasty event supporting a local police department Sunday morning.

The Dunmore Rotary Club teamed up with the Dunmore Lion’s Club and had a breakfast this morning in honor of the Dunmore Police Department. The breakfast started at 9:30 Sunday morning at St. Anthony’s Field in Dunmore.

Richard Sabato, president of the Dunmore Rotary Club, thinks it is important to pay respect to the police after a tough year.

“Well again they keep us safe. Especially, I know our Dunmore cops do a great job. Bunch of great officers. Men and women that are on the force, they do a great job for us and I think they deserve a lot of respect,” Sabato said.

Sabato says the tightness of they community in Dunmore has been important to him.

