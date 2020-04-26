Coronovirus En Espanol Link

Portrait of Recovery: Dunmore family shares coronavirus story

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coronavirus pandemic has swept across the commonwealth and Lackawanna County has been no exception. One man has won his battle against the virus but it’s been a family affair in Dunmore.

Bill Hessmiller has had a clean bill of health from doctors for a few weeks now, but without support from his family in NEPA and across the nation, there’s no telling if he’d be alive to tell the tale.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes talks to Hessmiller and family about the ups and downs in their first-hand account with COVID-19 and how a family ‘coming together’ has helped them overcome this pandemic on later editions of Eyewitness News.

