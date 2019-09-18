Dunmore man in custody after Scranton home invasion

(WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after a violent home invasion in Scranton Tuesday morning.

40-year-old Muhsin Kendrick of Dunmore is facing several charges after police say he attacked a man with a hammer. It happened at an apartment in the Brooks Building at the corner of Spruce Street and North Washington Avenue. One man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police recovered evidence from a trash can outside the building, including the hammer they believe was involved. A vehicle was also towed away from the scene.